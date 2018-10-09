A male’s perspective on Natural Fertility

Vasco gives a male’s perspective of how using Natural Family Planning (NFP) has positively impacted his life and that of his wife.

He uncovers some myths and shares his intimate story of conversion from the more common methods used to plan families.

He challenges you to become a better man and a better husband.

