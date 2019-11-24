A Novena to St Jude

In the middle of the road of life, almost everyone comes across moments of desperation and despair. In situations where all hope seems lost, there are those who tend to look up to the heavens for help. This practice of intercessory prayers to saints has been around since the 3rd Century.

One such powerful saint of the early Church, St Jude, whom little is known, is considered to be of great help to those that go through desperate situations, especially in cases where all hope appears to be lost.

Troubles faced could be physical, fiscal, emotional, mental, spiritual or any other kind.

St Jude is guaranteed to assist anyone who seeks the saint’s help overcome such matters and bring you the deserved peace of mind.

Who is Saint Jude?

St Jude, also known as Judas Thaddaeus, was one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus.

St Jude is distinguished in John 14:22 as Judas but “not Iscariot” to avoid identification with the betrayer of Jesus. He is also known as “the forgotten saint” or “the patron of desperate cases.”

St Jude’s parents were Cleophas and Mary of Cleophas and he was a cousin of Jesus.

After the death and resurrection of Jesus, St. Jude travelled throughout Mesopotamia, Libya, and Persia with St Simon preaching and building up the foundations of the early Church.

St Jude died a martyr’s death for his unwavering faith. His body is believed to be placed in a crypt under St Peter’s Basilica.

The writer has been a devotee of St Jude for nearly quarter of a century with all prayers answered.

As an act of thanksgiving, the below Novena is published to make this great saint’s name known while encouraging others to trust in his powerful intercession.

Novena to Saint Jude:

Saint Jude, glorious apostle, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the name of the traitor has caused you to be forgotten by many. But the Church honours and invokes you universally as the patron of difficult and desperate cases.

Pray for me who am so miserable. Make use, I implore you, of that particular privilege accorded to you to bring visible and speedy help where help was almost despaired of.

Come to my assistance in this great need that I may receive the consolation and help of heaven in all my necessities, tribulations and sufferings, particularly — (here make your request) — and that I may bless God with you and all the elect throughout all eternity.

I promise you, O blessed Saint Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favour, and I will never cease to honour you as my special and powerful patron and do all in my power to encourage devotion to you.

Amen.

Saint Jude, pray for us and for all who honour you and invoke your aid.

(Say the Our Father, Hail Mary, and Gloria, 3 times.)

Thank you, St. Jude for all the favours granted.