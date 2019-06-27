ACU Centre for Liturgy awards 2019 postgraduate scholarship

The ACU Centre for Liturgy Postgraduate Scholarship for 2019 has been awarded to Faculty of Theology and Philosophy masters’ student Kerri-Anne Ramsay, an assistant Religious Education coordinator at St Leo’s Catholic College, Wahroonga, NSW.

Ms Ramsay enrolled in the Master of Theological Studies program as a way to prepare her to contribute more effectively to the liturgical life of St Leo’s. She says that a particularly enjoyable part of this program has been studying Liturgical Music with Professor Clare Johnson, as she benefited from the company of students with a wide range of experience in liturgical ministry and from a variety of Christian spiritual traditions.

“I love studying liturgy. As with any branch of theology, liturgical studies helps me develop spiritually as I encounter the teachings of the Church and reflect more deeply on Scripture,” said Ms Ramsay.

“Most importantly, studying liturgy gives me the skills to evangelise effectively and lead the young people I work with to experience God’s grace in their lives through the Sacraments.”

Studying at ACU has been life-changing for Ms Ramsay. She was introduced to the study of liturgy during her Bachelor of Education degree at ACU in “Christian Symbol, Ritual and Sacrament” which gave her a grounding in the Catholic understanding of the Sacraments.

“It gave me an appreciation for the riches of Catholic liturgical life which contributed to my conversion from the Uniting Church in 2010,” said Ms Ramsay.

Director of the ACU Centre for Liturgy Professor Clare Johnson says that the scholarship committee was delighted to award the ACU Centre for Liturgy Postgraduate Scholarship to Ms Ramsay.

“Kerri-Anne is a very enthusiastic and passionate student whose interest in liturgy has grown over the years as she has deepened her understanding of how to celebrate liturgy well. As an educator she can draw her own students into positive encounters with God and the Church through worship. Kerri-Anne is exactly the sort of student we are keen to encourage,” said Professor Johnson.

Ms Ramsay said she was most grateful to receive the scholarship.

“It is a really invaluable recognition of my commitment as a leader in liturgy and a minister to my community,” said Ms Ramsay. She intends to continue to apply her increasing knowledge of liturgy in her work in Religious Education leadership among the staff and young people at St Leo’s Catholic College.

The ACU Centre for Liturgy supports, promotes, and enhances the liturgical life of the Catholic Church through tertiary education, research, scholarship and pastoral formation. Through ACU’s Faculty of Theology and Philosophy and ACU’s Directorate of Identity and Mission, the Centre offers liturgical education programs from parish-level pastoral formation through to tertiary programs and higher degree research, advancing the liturgical apostolate in Australia and beyond.

For further information contact: CentreforLiturgy@acu.edu.au

