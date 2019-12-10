ACYF Day 3 – Farewells at Final Mass

The Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019 has come to an end after three wonderful days of faith, hope and love in Perth.

More than 5,500 young Catholic pilrgims from across Australia attended the Festival which culminated in the closing Mass at Trinity College in East Perth on Tuesday evening.

Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims, with Bishop Vincent Long, walked the four-kilometre pilgrimage route from the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre to the Mass at the College.

Please pray for our 262 pilgrims as they travel back to Sydney and, pray that, as Archbishop of Perth, Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SBD said to the pilgrims, “take the chance, take your courage in both hands, and open your hearts and your lives to Jesus.

“Don’t walk away sad from Jesus. He is our Way, he is our Truth, he is our Life,” the Archbishop of Perth emphasised as he concluded his homily.

Archbishop Costelloe announced that the next Australian Catholic Youth Festival will be held in a rural centre when it takes place in December 2021.

“Having been to four of our five major capital cities, next time we’re going to try and host ACYF in one of our rural centres,” he said.

“All I can say is stay tuned and start preparing already and look forward to the announcement hopefully early in the new year on where the next ACYF will be held.”

The Australian Catholic Youth Festival is a biennial national festival, which was hosted by the Archdiocese of Perth from 8 to 10 December.