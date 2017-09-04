The ad they don’t want you to see

An advertisement from a not-for-profit organisation promoting the positive role of fathers has been deemed “political matter” and will not be broadcast on television.

Every year Dads4Kids does a new television Community Service Announcement (CSA) to be played on Australian Television as a community service announcement to celebrate Father’s Day which in Australia is the first Sunday in September.

