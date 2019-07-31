African bishops want to be sign of hope in face of people’s ‘anguish’

Africa’s bishops pledged to work together to ensure that the continent’s resources serve development and peace of all people.

“Confronted with the anguish of our people,” the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar has always “aimed at being a sign of hope, especially for families and our countries,” said a July 28 message signed by Cardinal Philippe Ouedraogo of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, as the organisation’s weeklong meeting celebrating its founding 50 years ago ended in Kampala, Uganda.

The symposium, known as SECAM, “is a commitment to the service of reconciliation, justice and peace, which promotes communion and pastoral solidarity,” the message said. Such solidarity will enable standing against threats including “ideological colonisation, land grabbing, political and democratic destabilisation, human trafficking, terrorism and arms trafficking.”

Cardinal Ouedraogo, who was elected president of SECAM during the meeting, presided at the closing Mass at the Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine outside of Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

He urged the thousands who traveled from throughout Uganda and neighboring countries to put God first in their lives.

To continue reading this article, click here.

With thanks to Catholic News Service (CNS) and Bronwen Dachs, where this article originally appeared.