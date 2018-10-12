Aga’s journey toward pregnancy: Natural Fertility Services

Aga and Jarek had difficulties achieving pregnancy. Aga had been diagnosed with a number of causes for her infertility.

Through charting, they felt empowered as a couple and were in control of the outcomes. Hear about their journey to parenthood and the steps they go through to restore their fertility naturally.

RELATED: Marriage and Life-giving Love with Natural Fertility Services

For more information on Natural Family Planning, contact Natural Fertility Services of the Diocese of Parramatta.

P: 02 8838 3460

M: 0400 427 605

E: nfs@parracatholic.org or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

W: www.parralmf.org.au/nfs