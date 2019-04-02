All roads lead to the Cathedral

Catholic Youth Parramatta’s Good Friday Night Walk has hit a crossroad. For the first time!

Join youth, students, young adults and the broader Church community of the Diocese of Parramatta on one of TWO overnight ‘routes of reflection’ from either Guildford or Blacktown, through five parishes to the Cathedral on 19 April 2019.

The unprecedented numbers topping 1,500 in 2018 have led to the decision to offer dual journeys from St Patrick’s to St Patrick’s.

Purple (traditional) Route: Blacktown – Seven Hills – Toongabbie – Wentworthville – Westmead – Parramatta

Blue (new) Route: Guildford – East Granville – Granville – Merrylands – Harris Park – Parramatta

Both walks are 17-20km long, start at 10pm on Good Friday night and will reach Parramatta by approximately 6am Saturday morning.

It’s critical that you register through the website and determine your route of choice as there will be a limit to the amount of participants on each – capped at 750. A $5 cash donation will assist with the cost of extra support resources (police, first aid, security) to keep our walk safe.

Age is strictly 14+. Any minor aged 14, 15 or 16 must have a signed consent form available for download at a later date and be accompanied by a willing adult 18+. Find the consent form here.

We are in need of competent marshals (aged 21+) to assist our team, security and local Police with keeping our walkers to the footpaths and assisting with road crossings. As a critical member of our operations team we will offer you a gift voucher. A briefing will take place on Tuesday 2nd April at 7pm at the Ministry Centre in Blacktown.

To register your place on the Good Friday walk, visit https://parracatholic.org/goodfridaywalk/

To register as a marshal for the Good Friday walk, contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta via email – james.camden@parracatholic.org