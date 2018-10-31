All Souls’ Day Mass 2018

All Souls’ Day Masses will be celebrated across the Diocese of Parramatta on Friday 2 November.

At St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, a Solemn Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm.

A special tribute to all those who have been buried from the Cathedral in 2018 will also be included.

Music will be led by St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir and will include hymns, motets and chants in honour of all the deceased.

St Patrick’s Cathedral and the Diocese of Parramatta extend this invitation to all members of the Diocese of Parramatta.

Mass times for 2 November at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 6.30am, 12.30pm and 7.30pm.

Mass will also be held at St Patrick’s Cemetery at 6.00pm.