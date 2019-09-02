Angelus: Pope recalls World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

Pope Francis during his Angelus highlights the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation and speaks about his upcoming visit to Africa.

In his greetings following the recitation of the Angelus in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope recalled that the 1st of September marks the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

He told the faithful gathered that it is “an ecumenical prayer, which raises the awareness and commitment to protect our common home, starting from a more sustainable personal and family lifestyle.”

The Season of Creation begins this Sunday and runs through to October 4th, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, and Pope Francis said, “is a time conducive to the praise of God for all his creatures and the assumption of responsibility in the face of the cry of the Earth.”

During his address the Pope also greeted Ukrainian pilgrims who have come from different countries on the occasion of the Synod of Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which will take place in Rome in the coming days.

Papal Visit

Next Wednesday, Pope Francis will leave for an apostolic trip to Africa, to visit the people of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. Alluding to his visit, he asked the faithful to accompany him in prayer, so that “this pastoral visit may bring the desired fruits.”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.