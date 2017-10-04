It’s all “app-ening” in the Diocese of Parramatta

Mass times, news and events in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains will be just that little easier to find thanks to a new mobile app launched by the Diocese of Parramatta. The app comes as a response to Pope Francis’ call to find new ways of, “communicating the Gospel of mercy to all people, making use of the new digital culture at our disposal”.

The free Diocese of Parramatta app, available on Android and IOS (Apple) smartphones allows the user to find their nearest church and the next Mass times coming up in their local area, read Catholic Outlook online and find out what church events are happening in the Diocese.

Engagement Manager, Adrian Middeldorp said it was only the beginning of the process and that future updates will provide more features. He also encouraged users to help find errors and omissions “there’s over 700 Mass, Reconciliation and Adoration times across the Diocese in any given week and these can change from week to week, so we ask those using the app to submit any errors they find”.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store here and for Android here.