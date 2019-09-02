Applications open for $100,000 adult stem research grant

Australian-based researchers are invited to apply for a grant of $100,000 to support and foster research on the therapeutic potential of adult stem cells.

This is the ninth grant offered by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney since 2003. Previous recipients include researchers who explored the potential of adult stem cells to assist in the treatment of chronic illnesses including Parkinson’s disease and leukaemia, new treatments for stroke victims and research on the restoration of sight in patients with debilitating corneal disease plus cardiovascular disease in women.

The Archbishop of Sydney, Most Rev Anthony Fisher OP said the grants are aimed at supporting morally responsible research which respects human life.

“As Catholics, we believe that human life begins at conception and we established this research grant to promote life-saving research within moral limits”, Archbishop Fisher said.

“We are a people of life and happily everyday leading scientists are discovering ways of obtaining stem cells from patients’ own bodies, from adults, even baby’s placentas, as our previous grant recipients have demonstrated, without having to destroy human embryos to do so”.

The grant is awarded based on the recommendation of an independent panel comprised of medical and legal experts including Associate Professor Bernadette Tobin from the Plunkett Centre for Ethics at the Australian Catholic University. The research must meet the highest international standards of scientific evidence and the researcher must have a track record of success in undertaking similar or related research.

The grant, which is awarded very two years, was last given in 2017 to the Executive Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, Professor Robert Graham AO for his life-saving research into cardiovascular disease in women.

Professor Graham has been at the forefront of research aimed at improving survival rates for women with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection – a condition which predominately affects healthy women aged under 55 who are not overweight and have few if any traditional risk factors of coronary heart disease.

More information on the research grants, selection criteria and how to apply can be found online: https://www.sydneycatholic.org/about-us/grant-for-adult-stem-cell-research/

Applications close on 28 October 2019 and the winner will be announced on 9 December 2019.

With thanks to the Archdiocese of Sydney.