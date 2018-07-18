Applications open for $20,000 Catholic education research opportunity

Catholic school educators are invited to apply for the opportunity to research a subject that will help schools meet a current or future challenge.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Brother John Taylor Fellowship provides up to $20,000 in travel and accommodation for an employee of a Catholic school or an associated body to study and write about a topic that addresses schooling priorities or challenges in a Catholic context.

The Fellowship, offered by Catholic Schools NSW (CSNSW), promotes excellence from within the Catholic teaching profession by building a library of research for all Catholic educators to draw upon.

To date, the Fellowship has funded research into:

making mathematics more attractive to students

using technology to improve student collaboration across borders

understanding the importance of play in developing pre-schoolers’ cognitive abilities, and

expanding diversity among Catholic education leadership

CSNSW Chief Executive Officer Dallas McInerney said the Fellowship facilitates valuable research by experienced, insightful and dedicated Catholic educators.

“We want our many knowledgeable educators to take the lead on behalf of their fellow Catholic school teachers,” Mr McInerney said.

“They are best placed to identify and research the challenges facing our sector and to put forward ways to address them.

“The successful Fellow will work with a mentor to write his or her research and have it published for the teaching profession.”

Mr McInerney said the Fellowship honours John Taylor – a Christian Brother – and his dedication to quality education and equity over 30 years as a teacher, principal and Executive Director of Catholic Education Commission NSW, the predecessor body to CSNSW.

John Taylor also represented the Catholic education sector on key statutory boards for NSW schools.

“The Fellowship is our way of honouring John’s legacy and enabling today’s Catholic educators to make their mark by producing lasting research to benefit generations of students and teachers.”

Applications for the Brother John Taylor Fellowship must be submitted by 30 September 2018 using the online form at www.csnsw.catholic.edu.au/bjtfapply

Catholic Schools NSW represents the state’s 595 Catholic schools and their 255,000 students.

With thanks to CSNSW.