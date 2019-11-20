Archbishop Sheen will be beatified on December 21 in the US

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen will be beatified December 21, Bishop Daniel R. Jenky of Peoria, Illinois, announced late November 18.

He said the Vatican had just notified him of the beatification and he was announcing the news “with great joy and thanksgiving.”

Plans for the beatification are already underway, the bishop said. The ceremony will be at 10am local time at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois.

“This is the same cathedral where (Archbishop) Sheen was ordained a priest 100 years ago on September 20, 1919,” said a Peoria diocesan news release.

“It seems entirely fitting that the beatification will take place at the end of this 100-year anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.”

The cathedral also is the current resting place for the archbishop, who is entombed in a marble vault next to the altar where he was ordained.

With thanks to Catholic News Service (CNS) and Crux, where this article originally appeared.