Asia Bibi wants justice for all blasphemy law victims

Asia Bibi, the Catholic woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan, has appealed for justice for victims of the country’s harsh laws.

The 54-year-old left Pakistan in May to be reunited with her two daughters in Canada but she and her family are planning to start a new life soon at a secure, undisclosed European location.

In an interview with Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper, she spoke about how Pakistan’s blasphemy laws have left many others still behind bars.

“My whole life suffered, my children suffered and this had a huge impact on my life,” she said.

“There are many other cases where the accused are lying in jail for years and their decision should also be done on merit. The world should listen to them.

“I request the whole world to pay attention to this issue. The way any person is alleged of blasphemy without any proper investigation without any proper proof, that should be noticed. This blasphemy law should be reviewed and there should be proper investigation mechanisms while applying this law. We should not consider anyone sinful for this act without any proof.”

To continue reading this article, click here.

With thanks to UCA News, where this article originally appeared.