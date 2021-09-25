Asian communities lead the way in Season of Creation celebrations

As we come towards the end of the Season of Creation, throughout the continent of Asia, the faithful are praying and taking action during the annual ecumenical celebration that unites Christians everywhere to protect our common home.

In Malaysia, a Holy Mass was celebrated to launch the ecumenical celebration and year two of a powerful campaign, “Protect Our Earth, Protect Our Children,” led by the Bishops Conference of Malaysia.

In South Korea, Hyeon-dong Park, chairman of the Ecology and Environment Ministry of the Korea Bishops’ Conference, encouraged everyone to make time to join our Christian sisters and brothers during the month-long celebration.

In the Philippines, Catholics are showing exactly how to create a tent and welcome all during this ecumenical celebration as we focus on the theme, “A home for all? Renewing the Oikos of God.”

In India, the Phritvi Parivar Movement, an ecology movement convened by the Commission for Ecology of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), started the season with a prayer service that helped participants reflect on their relationship with our Creator God. Bishop Allwyn D’Silva helped lead the service.

With thanks to the Laudato Si’ Movement, where this article originally appeared.