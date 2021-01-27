Australian Embassy donates to Vatican sports program on Australia Day

On Australia Day, Australian Ambassador Chiara Porro announced that the Australian Embassy will be financially supporting a program that promotes faith and sport.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Embassy said it would be working with the Pontifical Council for Culture, Sport For Humanity and Fundlife International to fund sport-related education packs for children in the Philippines unable to attend school during the pandemic.

🇦🇺 Happy #AustraliaDay! It is a day to reflect and celebrate the Australian spirit. And we have chosen to do so by focusing on one of the things we Australians love – sport 🏀 ⚽️ 🏊‍♀️ 🏉 Watch/read 👇 to learn how we are working with @VaticanCultura, @CardRavasi and @sport4humanity pic.twitter.com/KBrMMq9GGS — Chiara Porro (@AusAmbHolySee) January 26, 2021

“Australia Day is a day to reflect on what it means to be Australian and to celebrate contemporary Australia,” Ms Porro explains in the video.

“As a great sporting nation, sport is a fundamental part of Australian culture. It unites, overcomes diversity and contributes to health.”

In the video, Monsignor Melchor Sanchez De Toca from the Pontifical Council for Culture thanked the Embassy for their contribution

“Sport helps us to give the best of ourselves. It helps you to grow in all of your dimensions – spiritually, physically, emotionally – and also helps to achieve a spiritual life, rich and full.

“We want a world where we live like we play – that is the values of sport are brought to daily life.

“That’s why it’s important to make sport available, so that everyone has access to sport.”