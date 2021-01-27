Click here for COVID-19 Information, prayers and resources

Australian Embassy donates to Vatican sports program on Australia Day

28 January 2021
Australian Ambassador to the Holy See, Chiara Porro. Image: AusAmbHolySee/Twitter

 

On Australia Day, Australian Ambassador Chiara Porro announced that the Australian Embassy will be financially supporting a program that promotes faith and sport.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Embassy said it would be working with the Pontifical Council for Culture, Sport For Humanity and Fundlife International to fund sport-related education packs for children in the Philippines unable to attend school during the pandemic.

“Australia Day is a day to reflect on what it means to be Australian and to celebrate contemporary Australia,” Ms Porro explains in the video.

“As a great sporting nation, sport is a fundamental part of Australian culture. It unites, overcomes diversity and contributes to health.”

In the video, Monsignor Melchor Sanchez De Toca from the Pontifical Council for Culture thanked the Embassy for their contribution

“Sport helps us to give the best of ourselves. It helps you to grow in all of your dimensions – spiritually, physically, emotionally – and also helps to achieve a spiritual life, rich and full.

“We want a world where we live like we play – that is the values of sport are brought to daily life.

“That’s why it’s important to make sport available, so that everyone has access to sport.”

 

