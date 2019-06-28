Australian Bishops visit ACU Rome Campus during their Ad Limina pilgrimage

Australia’s Catholic Bishops were welcomed to the ACU Rome Campus this week during their Ad Limina Apostolorum visit to the Holy See.

The Ad Limina visit usually occurs every five years, however it has been eight years since the Australian Bishops have attended due to the change of Pope in 2013, and the Year of Mercy from late 2015 to 2016.

The visit of Australia’s 38 active Bishops culminated in prayer and Mass at the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul, and included a meeting with Pope Francis to give him an update on the state of their dioceses.

ACU Vice Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven and Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Pauline Nugent played host to the Bishops at the campus.

The group was invited to join the campus community for lunch before being shown around the facilities.

Professor Craven said that with all the Australian Bishops being in Rome together for the first time since the opening of the new campus, it was a good opportunity to showcase the work of the University in Rome.

“Located in the Janiculum Hill near Vatican City and other major cultural attractions, the Rome Campus brings ACU to the centre of the Catholic Church and plays an important role in driving our identity and Mission as a Catholic university while immersed in a city steeped in the living history and tradition of the Church,” said Professor Craven.

Professor Nugent said the Rome Campus offered unique opportunities for study and research based on a shared commitment to Catholic teaching, the pursuit of academic excellence and a chance for staff and students to have international experiences.

“This enables ACU to build strategic relationships with Catholic organisations and universities around the world, to build our teaching, learning, research and student exchange connections, as well as providing a forum for industry partners and to respond and provide value to others with shared values and strategic alignment,” said Professor Nugent.

With thanks to ACU.