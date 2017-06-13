Australian Catholic Bishops call for donations for the East Africa food crisis

President of Conference appeals for donations for the East Africa food crisis

‘I am shocked to learn of the harrowing plight facing millions of people in a number of countries in East Africa,’ Archbishop Denis Hart, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said today.

‘Sadly, there has been little coverage in Australia of this emerging tragedy. Today, I am lending my voice and that of the Catholic Church in Australia to urge you to help if possible.’

‘Prolonged drought is causing widespread hunger across East African countries. Somalia, South Sudan and parts of Ethiopia and Kenya are the worst affected.’

Caritas Australia, the Catholic Church’s international aid and development agency, through its international network, is working to support over 250,000 in the affected region.

Through its partner agencies in these African countries and its global network, Caritas Australia is on the ground providing water and food items such as beans, sugar, salt, oil and maize flour.

‘The United Nations estimates that 23 million people are now on the brink of famine in South Sudan and other areas of East Africa and Yemen where 1.4 million children could die, in what could be the worst famine in decades,’ Archbishop Hart said.

‘In South Sudan alone, 40 per cent of the population is in urgent need of food, with more than 270,000 children now severely malnourished and 100,000 people facing starvation.

I urge you to put your faith into action to assist those in need. To make a donation or find out more information visit www.caritas.org.au/africa or call 1800 024 413.’

With thanks to ACBC.