Australian Catholic University sets up home in Blacktown

Australian Catholic University (ACU) and Blacktown City Council today, Thursday 17 October, formally ratified their partnership, led by ACU Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven and Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM, with the signing of a “Heads of Agreement” at the Blacktown Civic Centre.

The agreement officially seals collaboration between the two that will see the development of a Blacktown CBD university campus and a clear path to university for the 18,000 students who live in the city of Blacktown.

ACU will open a Future Students Information Centre at 22 Main Street in June 2020 and will begin offering courses for degree and Executive Education from February 2021.

The Heads of Agreement signing was attended by the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta, the Hon John Fahey AC, Chancellor, Australian Catholic University and members of ACU Senate, Blacktown City Council, and local schools and industry partners.

The new campus will be the first university established in Blacktown, and the ninth ACU campus.

Since March, work has been underway including establishing governance structures and developing vital plans with the Diocese of Parramatta, Blacktown City Council, and community and industry partners.

Professor Craven said that becoming a part of the Blacktown community was a significant development for the University and an important milestone for Catholic education in Australia.

“The University is privileged to be associated with, and to serve, the Blacktown community and the Diocese of Parramatta.

“This agreement is a reflection of the relationships already established between ACU, the Diocese of Parramatta and Blacktown City Council which we are looking forward to strengthening.”

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale said; “This is a game changer for tertiary education in Western Sydney and a vital part of Council’s vision for transforming our city.

“Our students can now look forward to getting a quality education without having to commute for hours across Sydney.”

The Member for Blacktown Stephen Bali said; “ACU has already established a strong network of industry partners and expertise in Blacktown.

“Working together these partnerships will bring education, training, research and experience that will provide huge benefits to the Blacktown City community.”

