Australian Catholics respond generously to global poverty

Many thousands of supporters across parishes and schools across have joined in solidarity with the world’s poor donating more than $10.8 million to Caritas Australia’s Project Compassion campaign.

Caritas Australia is the Catholic Church’s aid and development agency and part of one of the largest humanitarian networks in the world.

Held annually over the six weeks of Lent, Project Compassion raises awareness and funds to address extreme poverty and promote justice across the world.

This year’s Project Compassion theme of “For a Just Future” highlighted the role that young people have to play in the solutions to the challenges facing their societies globally.

Caritas Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul O’Callaghan, thanked supporters and communities across Australia for their support.

“Lent is the time of year when we put our faith into action through prayer, fasting and almsgiving,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“For more than 50 years, Project Compassion has helped change the lives of millions people. The generosity of our supporters makes this possible. With this support, Caritas Australia is able to go wherever the challenges are greatest, empowering communities to eradicate poverty.”

During Project Compassion, the stories of young people from Nepal, Cambodia, Jordan, Australia, Mozambique and the Philippines were shared.

Money raised during Project Compassion goes towards Caritas Australia’s humanitarian and long term development programs in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and with Australia’s First Peoples.

Last year, Caritas Australia reached over 2 million people directly.

To learn more about Caritas Australia and Project Compassion visit: https://www.caritas.org.au/projectcompassion

With thanks to Caritas.