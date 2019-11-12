Australian Huw Warmenhoven speaks on Christus Vivit

Australian Huw Warmenhoven, has shared his reflections of Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit in a short video released by the Vatican.

Released by the Dicasteries for Laity, Family and Life and for Communication, Huw reflects on “three truths” of the Christian “proclamation” explained by Pope Francis in the 4th chapter of “Christus Vivit.”

“God loves. Christ saves. He is alive,” he said in the video. All three, he explains, lead to “a fourth truth”: together with Jesus, “I am alive too.”

Huw, a youth manager for the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn, was among a small group from Australia who joined an international delegation in Rome in June 2019 to identify concrete ways to implement Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Christus Vivit.

The post-synodal exhortation, Christus Vivit (Christ is Alive), was written to young people and the entire world after the Synod of Bishops on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment, held in October last year.

A year after the Synod on Young People, and six months after the publication of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation, the Dicasteries for Laity, Family and Life and for Communication launched a video project earlier in October through social media to share the experience of “Christus vivit” in the world.

From now until December, every Tuesday and Thursday, two brief videos will be published. Sent from young people, the impressions that they will communicate will from time to time be like pieces of a mosaic that will construct an image of the world in the end – the world of the millennials and others close to their age who grapple with the questions of faith and the challenge with which Pope Francis began the Apostolic Exhortation: “Christ is alive!” and “he wants you to be alive!”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.