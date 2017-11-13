Australian Youth Ministers to Gather in Western Sydney in 2018

The Australian Catholic Bishops Office for Youth and the Diocese of Parramatta will host the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention (ACYMC), from 21-23 September 2018, at Rooty Hill RSL.

The ACYMC will explore the call of Pope Francis to ‘Open New Horizons for Spreading Joy’ and going out to the peripheries to support young people in finding their place in the world.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, Archbishop of Sydney and Bishops Delegate for Youth, shared his hopes about the fourth ACYMC. “The ACYMC is an important resource for the Church in Australia. It provides a unique formation and training forum for those who support and minister to young people. In the Year of Youth, our work with young people has a renewed focus. I look forward to listening to the ACYMC attendees and carrying their voice directly back to Pope Francis and the Synod Fathers,” Archbishop Anthony said.

ACYMC is expected to gather over 500 attendees from across Australia, who minister with young people in a variety of settings including parishes, schools, religious orders, communities, dioceses, universities and Church organisations. The event will share learnings from the Year of Youth in 2018 and prepare a future pathway for the diverse and growing needs of Catholic youth ministry in Australia.

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has also shared his excitement about hosting the ACYMC and responding to the needs of young people in Australia. “Hosting the convention in Western Sydney provides a unique opportunity to tap into the rich diversity of our Diocese. I look forward to the opportunity to discern the vision and strategies required to reach young people in Australia. The feedback from the recent national youth survey has challenged us to address more confidently the issues of mental health, drugs, alcohol, relationships, and the digital world,” Bishop Vincent said.

James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta said ACYMC will allow the Church to drive its strategic direction.

“Young adults and teachers from the Diocese of Parramatta have the best access possible to participate in Australia’s leading youth ministry formation and networking opportunity this Church has to offer. I look forward to engaging as many youth ministry animators from schools, parishes and movements in the planning and implementation of this huge event in September next year as we carve out our future direction, nationally and locally, in the Year of Youth,” James said.

ACYMC will include elements of formation, retreat and a unique forum in which youth ministers can contribute to future national initiatives and support. The convention program and speakers will be announced in early 2018.

Further information about ACYMC 2018 will be available on www.youth.catholic.org.au.

With thanks to the ACBC.