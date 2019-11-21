Bach returns to the Cathedral in time for Christmas

Just as the season of Advent begins, Bach Akademie Australia returns to Western Sydney to perform Christmas-themed works of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

The Cantatas for Christmas – Comfort and Joy program will be performed at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Saturday 30 November 2019 from 7.30pm.

The Bach Akademie is Australia’s dedicated Bach ensemble, bringing the great musical tradition of Europe to Australia.

The story of Christmas, with its imagery of angels, shepherds, children, peace on earth and goodwill to mankind has inspired many a great composer throughout the centuries, but none more so than J.S. Bach.

These universal themes, combined with Bach’s deep Christian faith, gave his genius free rein to compose music which continues to comfort, inspire and exult all who hear it.

The Bach Akademie will perform his tender Cantata BWV 151 ‘Süsser Trost’ (Sweet Comfort) followed by his virtuosic Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor featuring baroque flautist Mikaela Oberg. They will then then present Part 2 of his famous Christmas Oratorio with its sublime pastoral Sinfonia. Finally, crowning the celebration of the season is Cantata BWV 191 ‘Gloria’, his only cantata set in Latin, later used by Bach so brilliantly in his B minor Mass.

Bach Akademie Australia looks forward to seeing you at this beautiful celebration of J.S Bach and Christmas.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://cantatasforchristmas.floktu.com/ or call the Box Office on 1300 785 377. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Parishioners can access a 20% discount by using the code STP20.

For more information, please visit www.bachakademieaustralia.com.au or call 1300 785 377.