Bathurst Bishop reminds families help available for those suffering financial hardship

This message was originally published by the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst.

Dear Friends,

Twelve months ago, the Catholic Bishop of Bathurst, Bishop Michael McKenna reminded families who were suffering difficult financial circumstances, that they are always able to approach their school principal to arrange financial assistance if they are unable to pay their Catholic school fees.

Since that time, very little rain has fallen across the Diocese and the severity of the drought continues to worsen. The Bishop is well aware of the devastating results the drought is having on communities whose livelihoods are dependent on rain.

Bishop McKenna again repeats, “The provision of affordable Catholic schooling, especially for those in need in this time of drought, should not be an added burden to the financial strain of families”.

“We certainly do not wish to add to the financial burden families are currently experiencing, as money should not be a barrier to children attending Catholic schools”, he said.

“As people of faith, we are praying for rain and for everyone whose lives and livelihood depends on this blessing”, said Bishop McKenna.

If your family is suffering financial hardship for any reason and finding it difficult to pay school fees, please contact your school principal for assistance.

Republished with permission from the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst.