Be a woman for the world and help fight injustice this September

Every day, in many countries globally, discrimination and inequality rob women and girls of the opportunities to earn, learn and lead. Gender inequality is a fundamental denial of human rights and a key cause of poverty.

Caritas Australia is encouraging women to fight this injustice, celebrate empowerment and help end poverty by hosting a “Women for the World” event this September.

Women for the World events, which can be held at home, in workplaces, schools or really anywhere, can take the form of a morning tea, movie night, luncheon or a dinner party.

Funds raised through the Women for the World events will go to Caritas Australia, the international aid and development agency of the Catholic Church.

As a member of one of the world’s largest humanitarian networks, Caritas Internationalis, Caritas Australia works in countries across Africa, Asia and the Pacific and with Australia’s First Peoples to empower communities and eradicate poverty.

Long- time Caritas Australia supporter and one of the driving forces behind Women for the World, Dr Michelle Fernon said, that given the disproportionate impact that poverty has on women and girls it is vital that action is taken.

Poverty and women – The facts

Nearly two thirds of the world’s illiterate adults are women [i]

6 million women and girls work in forced labour [ii]

1 in 3 women and girls globally experience violence[iii]

“Women are the backbone of their families, workplaces and communities,” Dr Fernon said.

“They are also subject to systemic discrimination that denies their chance to fulfil their potential and contribute fully to their societies. Yet we know that when we help a woman, her family and her community also benefit.”

Women for the World events, Dr Fernon said, are about bringing together those who are a passionate about justice and the eradication of poverty.

“It is an exciting time for Australian women who are in a position to help others. By joining together we can build a nationwide movement that makes a real difference to those living in poverty,” Dr Fernon said.

“One of the most important things about hosting a ‘Women for the World’ event is to have fun. Choose something that you like to do; for me that’s catching up with friends that I don’t see nearly enough.

“It might seem hard to invite your friends to a fundraiser, but in my experience once they know where the money goes and who they are helping their generosity is overwhelming.”

What your donations can do?

Fifty dollars ($50) can build an energy-saving stove for a family in Malawi that uses less firewood conserving the natural environment.

One hundred dollars ($100) can provide 15 female farmers with vegetable seeds in Nepal enabling them to sustainably grow food.

Three hundred dollars ($300) can provide 30 days of food for a woman staying in a domestic violence shelter in Timor-Leste.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our supporters, Caritas Australia assisted two million people directly through our emergency and development programs.

Take action

For more information or to register to hold your own Women for the World event visit: www.womenfortheworld.org.au or call 1800 024 113. Following your registration you will be sent an information pack containing a series of tips on how to host a successful event.

