Bishop Anthony Randazzo named Bishop of Broken Bay

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Anthony Randazzo the fourth Bishop of Broken Bay, a diocese that covers much of Sydney’s North Shore and the New South Wales Central Coast.

Bishop Randazzo, currently an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney, succeeds Archbishop Peter A. Comensoli, whose episcopacy in Broken Bay ended in July 2018 after he was appointed Archbishop of Melbourne.

Born in Sydney, Bishop Randazzo grew up in southeast Queensland and went on to study at the Pius XII Provincial Seminary and the University of Queensland. He was ordained a priest for Brisbane Archdiocese in 1991.

After parish and diocesan responsibilities in Brisbane, Bishop Randazzo moved to Rome, where he gained qualifications in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University. He would later work for five years at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Upon returning to Australia, Bishop Randazzo served as rector of Holy Spirit Seminary, which trains priests for the five dioceses of Queensland, before being appointed an auxiliary bishop for Sydney in 2016.

Bishop Randazzo said during his ministry, and especially his ministry in neighbouring Sydney Archdiocese, he has observed the Diocese of Broken Bay to be “a vibrant, animated, and Spirit-filled Church”.

“I have a great sense of hopeful expectation as I anticipate how we will live the life of faith and discipleship together and how we will give witness to the Good News of Jesus Christ in our world,” Bishop Randazzo said.

“I am grateful to God and to Pope Francis for the trust that has been placed in me to lead, guide and accompany the people of God in the Diocese of Broken Bay.

“With the priests and deacons by my side, I pray that we will serve Christ’s faithful with charity, mercy and joy. I look forward to meeting the people of the diocese from all walks of life, age and culture.”

In welcoming the appointment, Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president Archbishop Mark Coleridge said Bishop Randazzo would bring to Broken Bay gifts of both grace and nature, as well as a broad experience of the Church local and universal in Brisbane, Sydney and Rome.

“The prayers and good wishes of all the bishops are with Bishop Randazzo as he prepares for his new mission and with the people of God entrusted to his care,” Archbishop Coleridge said.

Archbishop Coleridge also paid tribute to Fr David Ranson, who has served as Broken Bay’s diocesan administrator for more than a year.

It is expected Bishop Randazzo will be installed as Bishop of Broken Bay in early November.

“Conscious of my own limitations, I humbly ask the faithful to pray that I will be a good shepherd after the heart of Christ,” he said.