Bishop biking for a benefit 

As if leading one of the most far-flung Catholic dioceses in Australia wasn’t tough enough, one Australian bishop has signed up for a very different kind of challenge.

Bishop of Wilcannia-Forbes Columba Macbeth-Green has joined Catholic Mission’s Ride to Reach Out, a 250km cycle through the heart of Cambodia, to raise funds and awareness for the work of the mission organisation.

The 12-day experience, from 15-26 November this year, will immerse the Bishop and up to 19 other participants in the beauty and culture of one of Southeast Asia’s most stunning regions, while also allowing them to make a practical difference to the lives of people in need.

But is one of Australia’s youngest bishops ready for the challenge? ‘Prayer is going to have to help me through it,’ he says with a laugh. ‘I don’t know how I’ll handle the humidity, but I’m fairly confident because it’s not a sprint. I’m just looking forward to it. With God, you can do anything.’

With thanks to Catholic Mission Australia