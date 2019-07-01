Bishop Christopher Saunders speaks about pilgrimage to tomb of Aboriginal boy

During the Australian bishop’s Ad Limina Apostolorum visit to The Vatican last week, Bishop Christopher A Saunders, Bishop of Broome, spoke to journalist Cindy Wooden from the Catholic News Service about the bishops’ visit to the tomb of Francis Xavier Conaci in the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls.

According to the article, Bishop Saunders made his first “ad limina” visit in 1988 and said St. John Paul II asked him two questions — three, if you count “Where’s Broome?” — “What is the church in Australia doing for the Aboriginal people?” and what was he personally doing for the communities?

“We’ve done our very best as a church to respond” to the obligation to affirm the worth and value of the Aboriginal people and, with acts of charity and working for justice, to help them overcome the injustices they suffered with colonization, the bishop said he told St. John Paul.

“It hasn’t been a perfect response,” he said, “but, generally speaking, the church can be proud of its effort among Aboriginal people.”

With thanks to Angelus News, Catholic News Service and Cindy Wooden, where this article originally appeared.