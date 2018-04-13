Bishop Vincent attends the Bishops of Oceania assembly in PNG

Cardinal Parolin urges Oceania Church to fight individualism that harms man and environment. The Vatican Secretary of State arrived in PNG for the assembly of the Federation of the Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania that is discussing the “Care of our Common Home.”

Cardinal Parolin joined Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and other bishops at the Bishops of Oceania Assembly in Port Moresby to discuss climate changes and human rights.

Bishop Vincent is part of the Executive Committee of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania.

The four-yearly Plenary Assembly of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania commenced yesterday in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The Assembly’s theme is ‘Care of our Common Home of Oceania: A sea of possibilities’.

Human rights and environmental care and protection will underlie the Assembly’s discussions, with particular focus on displacement, social unrest, climate change and looking at harmful environmental practices such as deep-sea bed mining and overfishing.

Assembly Executive Member, Bishop Charles Drennan said he was delighted that Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State at the Vatican was speaking on Laudato Si. He said the Cardinal’s voice “echoed Pope Francis’ voice and gestures for justice and care of our planet home”.

Among the other speakers at the Assembly will be Father Clement Taulam of PNG who will discuss the current situation around Manus Refugees and his work in this area. Last year, Father Clement made headlines in defying the PNG and Australian governments in calling for assistance for the refugees and asylum seekers on Manus, and for a peaceable solution to the standoff inside the condemned Australian-run detention centre.

The Federation is made up of Bishops from Australia, PNG and Solomon Islands, New Zealand and other Pacific nations. Some 75 representatives of the federation that comprises the 4 bishops conferences of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands are assembled in Port Moresby from April 11 to 18 on the theme, “Care of our Common Home of Oceania: A sea of possibilities”.

