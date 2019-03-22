Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 23 March – Wednesday 3 April
Annual Leave
Wednesday 3 April
Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at Marymount Mercy Centre, Castle Hill
Sunday 7 April
Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson
Saturday 13 April
Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall
Monday 15 April
Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 17 April
Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 18 April
Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta
Saturday 20 April
Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 21 April
Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Posted on 22 March 2019.