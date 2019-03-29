Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 30 March – Tuesday 2 April

Annual Leave

Wednesday 3 April

Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at Marymount Mercy Centre, Castle Hill

Sunday 7 April

Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson

Saturday 13 April

Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall

Monday 15 April

Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 17 April

Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 18 April

Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta

Saturday 20 April

Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 21 April

Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 28 April

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Posted on 29 March 2019.