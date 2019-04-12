Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 13 April
Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall
Monday 15 April
Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 17 April
Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 18 April
Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta
Saturday 20 April
Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 21 April
Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 28 April
Celebrates Mass at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Harris Park
Wednesday 1 May
Attends the ACU Board Meeting, Melbourne
Thursday 2 May – Thursday 9 May
Attends the ACBC Plenary Meeting, Melbourne
Saturday 11 May
Celebrates Mass with the Blessing of the Remembrance Garden at St John XXIII Parish, Stanhope Gardens
Sunday 12 May
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Monday 13 May – Wednesday 15 May
Attends the CRA Conference Mission: One Heart, Many Voices, North Sydney
Wednesday 15 May
Celebrates Mass with the NSW CCD Conference at St Patricks Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 18 May
Attends the Gathering of Religious, Reflection and Lunch, St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills
Sunday 19 May
Celebrates Mass for the 160th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Parish of Richmond, Richmond
Sunday 19 May
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Monday 20 May
Hosts the Diocese of Parramatta and the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations Interfaith Iftar Dinner, Parramatta
Tuesday 21 May
Attends the Tercentenary Celebration Mass of St John Baptist de La Salle at de La Salle Chapel, Oakhill College, Castle Hill
Wednesday 22 May
Attends Clergy Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Wednesday 22 May
Concelebrates at the ACU Mass of Thanksgiving with the Most Reverend Anthony Fisher OP, Archbishop of Sydney at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney
Saturday 25 May
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Sunday 26 May
Celebrates Mass for Sorry Day
Tuesday 28 May
Celebrates Mass with Rite of Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Posted on 12 April 2019.