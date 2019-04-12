Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 13 April

Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall

Monday 15 April

Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 17 April

Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 18 April

Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta

Saturday 20 April

Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 21 April

Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 28 April

Celebrates Mass at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Harris Park

Wednesday 1 May

Attends the ACU Board Meeting, Melbourne

Thursday 2 May – Thursday 9 May

Attends the ACBC Plenary Meeting, Melbourne

Saturday 11 May

Celebrates Mass with the Blessing of the Remembrance Garden at St John XXIII Parish, Stanhope Gardens

Sunday 12 May

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Monday 13 May – Wednesday 15 May

Attends the CRA Conference Mission: One Heart, Many Voices, North Sydney

Wednesday 15 May

Celebrates Mass with the NSW CCD Conference at St Patricks Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 18 May

Attends the Gathering of Religious, Reflection and Lunch, St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills

Sunday 19 May

Celebrates Mass for the 160th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Parish of Richmond, Richmond

Sunday 19 May

Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park

Monday 20 May

Hosts the Diocese of Parramatta and the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations Interfaith Iftar Dinner, Parramatta

Tuesday 21 May

Attends the Tercentenary Celebration Mass of St John Baptist de La Salle at de La Salle Chapel, Oakhill College, Castle Hill

Wednesday 22 May

Attends Clergy Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta

Wednesday 22 May

Concelebrates at the ACU Mass of Thanksgiving with the Most Reverend Anthony Fisher OP, Archbishop of Sydney at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

Saturday 25 May

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Sunday 26 May

Celebrates Mass for Sorry Day

Tuesday 28 May

Celebrates Mass with Rite of Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Posted on 12 April 2019.