Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 25 May

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Sunday 26 May

Celebrates Mass at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere

Tuesday 28 May

Celebrates Mass with Rite of Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 29 May

Meets with Deacons from the Diocese of Parramatta, Blacktown

Friday 31 May

Celebrates Mass for the 25th Anniversary of Chisholm Catholic Primary School, Bligh Park

Friday 31 May

Attends the National Conference of the Order of Malta, Sydney

Saturday 1 June

Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council

Sunday 2 June

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Saturday 8 June

Attends the Pentecost Retreat Day, Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa

Saturday 8 June

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Wentworthville

Sunday 9 June

Attends Holy Hour, Holy Spirit Seminary, Haris Park

Friday 14 June – Sunday 30 June

Ad Limina visit, Rome

Posted on 24 May 2019.