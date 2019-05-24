Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 25 May
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Sunday 26 May
Celebrates Mass at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere
Tuesday 28 May
Celebrates Mass with Rite of Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 29 May
Meets with Deacons from the Diocese of Parramatta, Blacktown
Friday 31 May
Celebrates Mass for the 25th Anniversary of Chisholm Catholic Primary School, Bligh Park
Friday 31 May
Attends the National Conference of the Order of Malta, Sydney
Saturday 1 June
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council
Sunday 2 June
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
Saturday 8 June
Attends the Pentecost Retreat Day, Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa
Saturday 8 June
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Wentworthville
Sunday 9 June
Attends Holy Hour, Holy Spirit Seminary, Haris Park
Friday 14 June – Sunday 30 June
Ad Limina visit, Rome
