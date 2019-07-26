Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 27 July
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead
Sunday 28 July
Celebrates Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Tuesday 30 July
Attends the World Youth Day 2019 6 Month Reunion, Atura Hotel, Prospect
Wednesday 31 July
Attends the Jesuit Social Services Student Walk from Emerton to Wilmot
Thursday 1 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook
Friday 2 August
Attends the Australian Catholic Social Justice Network, North Sydney
Sunday 4 August 2019
Celebrates Mass with the celebration of The Ephpheta Centre 40th Anniversary at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Monday 5 – Tuesday 6 August
Attends the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office Conference, Brisbane
Thursday 8 August
Celebrates Mass at the Australasian Mercy Secondary School Association Mercy Conference, Monte Sant’ Angelo, North Sydney
Saturday 10 August
Attends the Annual General Meeting of the NSW Ecumenical Council
Monday 12 August
Attends the Ann D Clark Lecture, Penrith Panthers Rugby League Club
Tuesday 13 August
Celebrates the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Education Mass 2019 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 15 August
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville
Thursday 15 August 2019
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 16 August
Celebrates Mass and attends dinner with the deacons and their spouses, Corpus Christi Chapel, Parramatta
Sunday 18 August
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August
Attends the ACBC Plenary Council Working Group
Friday 23 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Rosary, St Marys
Tuesday 27 August
Attends the Christian Brothers Oceania Province Gathering, Baulkham Hills
Wednesday 28
Attends the Jesuit Refugee Services Meeting, Westmead
