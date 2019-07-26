Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 27 July

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead

Sunday 28 July

Celebrates Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Tuesday 30 July

Attends the World Youth Day 2019 6 Month Reunion, Atura Hotel, Prospect

Wednesday 31 July

Attends the Jesuit Social Services Student Walk from Emerton to Wilmot

Thursday 1 August

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook

Friday 2 August

Attends the Australian Catholic Social Justice Network, North Sydney

Sunday 4 August 2019

Celebrates Mass with the celebration of The Ephpheta Centre 40th Anniversary at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Monday 5 – Tuesday 6 August

Attends the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office Conference, Brisbane

Thursday 8 August

Celebrates Mass at the Australasian Mercy Secondary School Association Mercy Conference, Monte Sant’ Angelo, North Sydney

Saturday 10 August

Attends the Annual General Meeting of the NSW Ecumenical Council

Monday 12 August

Attends the Ann D Clark Lecture, Penrith Panthers Rugby League Club

Tuesday 13 August

Celebrates the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Education Mass 2019 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 15 August

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville

Thursday 15 August 2019

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 16 August

Celebrates Mass and attends dinner with the deacons and their spouses, Corpus Christi Chapel, Parramatta

Sunday 18 August

Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park

Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August

Attends the ACBC Plenary Council Working Group

Friday 23 August

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Rosary, St Marys

Tuesday 27 August

Attends the Christian Brothers Oceania Province Gathering, Baulkham Hills

Wednesday 28

Attends the Jesuit Refugee Services Meeting, Westmead

