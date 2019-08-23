Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 23 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Rosary, St Marys
Saturday 24 August
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta
Sunday 25 August
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta
Tuesday 27 August
Attends the Christian Brothers Oceania Province Gathering, Baulkham Hills
Wednesday 28 August
Attends the Jesuit Refugee Services Meeting, Westmead
Wednesday 28 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor
Thursday 29 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor
Friday 30 August
Attends the Youth Eco Summit 2019 for Caritas Australia, Strathfield
Friday 30 August
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 31 August
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes
Saturday 31 August
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of the Way Parish, Emu Plains
Sunday 1 September
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
Tuesday 3 September
Attends the September Launch of the Bishops Conference Social Justice Statement, Mary MacKillop Centre, North Sydney
Wednesday 4 September
Celebrates Mass for the Canon Law Society Australia and New Zealand Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 6 September – Sunday 8 September
Attends the 2019 National Catholic Prison Chaplains Gathering, Melbourne
Wednesday 11 September
Celebrates Mass for the 20th Anniversary Mass of Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Glenwood
Friday 13 September 2019
Celebrates the Annual CCD Mass, St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong
Sunday 15 September
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Tuesday 17 September
Attends the CCD Long Service Awards Dinner, Blacktown
Wednesday 18 September
Celebrates Mass for the Commission of 2020 Student Leadership Team at Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo
Friday 20 September 2019
Celebrates Mass for Mercy Day at OLMC, Parramatta
Saturday 21 September
Celebrates Mass for celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia (Filipino Chaplaincy) at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith
Tuesday 24 – Wednesday 25 September
Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary Mackillop Place, North Sydney
