Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 6 September – Sunday 8 September
Attends the 2019 National Catholic Prison Chaplains Gathering, Melbourne
Tuesday 10 September at 7.30pm
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation for Adults at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 11 September at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass for the 20th Anniversary Mass of Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Glenwood
Friday 13 September at 11am
Celebrates the Annual CCD Mass, St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong
Sunday 15 September at 5pm
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Tuesday 17 September at 6pm
Attends the CCD Long Service Awards Dinner, Blacktown
Wednesday 18 September at 11am
Celebrates Mass for the Commission of 2020 Student Leadership Team at Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo
Friday 20 September 2019 at 9am
Celebrates Mass for Mercy Day at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta
Saturday 21 September at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass for celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia (Filipino Chaplaincy) at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith
Tuesday 24 – Wednesday 25 September
Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary Mackillop Place, North Sydney
Posted on 6 September 2019.