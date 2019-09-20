Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 21 September at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass for the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia (Filipino Chaplaincy) at St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

Saturday 21 September at 2.00pm

International Day of Peace Celebration, Parramatta Mission

Sunday 22 September at 11am

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 24 – Wednesday 25 September

Attends the Bishops Commission for Social Justice, Mary Mackillop Place, North Sydney

Thursday 26 September at 5.30pm

Celebrates Mass for the Year 12 Graduation of Catherine McAuley Westmead at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 27 September at 9.30am

Hosts students from Year 12 of Wollemi College at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Saturday 28 September at 5.30pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass for the installation of Fr Joby Ittira as Parish Priest of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Parish, Toongabbie

Sunday 29 September at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 29 September 2019 at 3.30pm

Celebrates Mass at the Festa Celebration of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish, Greystanes Mass

Thursday 3 October – Saturday 6 October 2019

Attends the National Association of Deacons Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia

Wednesday 9 October at 10.30am

Attends the St John of God Foundation Day Ceremony, St John of God Hospital, Windsor

Wednesday 9 October at 6.30pm

Attends the Whitlam Institute Oration featuring the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at WSU, Parramatta

Thursday 10 October at 5.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the 27th General Chapter of The Sisters of St Joseph

Saturday 12 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 13 October at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass in Celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes, Baulkham Hills 50 Year Anniversary

Thursday 17 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Gathering of those in Consecrated Life at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong

Wednesday 23 October

Attends the Enhancing Catholic Schools Identity Project Clergy Day, Rooty Hill

Thursday 24 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

Friday 25 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

