Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 28 September at 5.30pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass for the installation of Fr Joby Ittira as Parish Priest of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Parish, Toongabbie
Sunday 29 September at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 29 September 2019 at 3.30pm
Celebrates Mass at the Festa Celebration of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish, Greystanes Mass
Thursday 3 October – Saturday 6 October 2019
Attends the National Association of Deacons Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia
Wednesday 9 October at 10.30am
Attends the St John of God Foundation Day Ceremony, St John of God Hospital, Windsor
Wednesday 9 October at 6.30pm
Attends the Whitlam Institute Oration featuring the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at WSU, Parramatta
Thursday 10 October at 5.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the 27th General Chapter of The Sisters of St Joseph
Saturday 12 October at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 13 October at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass in Celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes, Baulkham Hills 50 Year Anniversary
Thursday 17 October at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Gathering of those in Consecrated Life at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong
Wednesday 23 October
Attends the Enhancing Catholic Schools Identity Project Clergy Day, Rooty Hill
Thursday 24 October at 7.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills
Friday 25 October at 7.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills
Posted on 27 September 2019.