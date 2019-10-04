Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Thursday 3 October – Saturday 6 October
Attends the National Association of Deacons Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia
Sunday 6 October at 9.00am
Celebrates Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville
Wednesday 9 October at 10.30am
Attends the St John of God Foundation Day Ceremony, St John of God Hospital, Windsor
Wednesday 9 October at 6.30pm
Attends the Whitlam Institute Oration featuring the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at WSU, Parramatta
Thursday 10 October at 5.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the 27th General Chapter of The Sisters of St Joseph
Saturday 12 October at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 13 October at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass in Celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes, Baulkham Hills 50 Year Anniversary
Thursday 17 October at 10.00am
Attends the official launch of Australian Catholic University Blacktown Campus
Thursday 17 October at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Gathering of those in Consecrated Life at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong
Wednesday 23 October
Attends the Enhancing Catholic Schools Identity Project Clergy Day, Rooty Hill
Thursday 24 October at 7.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills
Friday 25 October at 7.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills
Saturday 26 October at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s, Castle Hill
Sunday 27 October at 11.00am
Celebrates the annual Celebrating the Journey Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 27 October – Wednesday 30 October
Attends the Diocesan Clergy Retreat
Thursday 31 October at 9.00am
Attends the NSW Bishop’s Meeting at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney
Posted on 4 October 2019.