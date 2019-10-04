Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Thursday 3 October – Saturday 6 October

Attends the National Association of Deacons Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia

Sunday 6 October at 9.00am

Celebrates Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville

Wednesday 9 October at 10.30am

Attends the St John of God Foundation Day Ceremony, St John of God Hospital, Windsor

Wednesday 9 October at 6.30pm

Attends the Whitlam Institute Oration featuring the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at WSU, Parramatta

Thursday 10 October at 5.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the 27th General Chapter of The Sisters of St Joseph

Saturday 12 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 13 October at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass in Celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes, Baulkham Hills 50 Year Anniversary

Thursday 17 October at 10.00am

Attends the official launch of Australian Catholic University Blacktown Campus

Thursday 17 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Gathering of those in Consecrated Life at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong

Wednesday 23 October

Attends the Enhancing Catholic Schools Identity Project Clergy Day, Rooty Hill

Thursday 24 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

Friday 25 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

Saturday 26 October at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s, Castle Hill

Sunday 27 October at 11.00am

Celebrates the annual Celebrating the Journey Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 27 October – Wednesday 30 October

Attends the Diocesan Clergy Retreat

Thursday 31 October at 9.00am

Attends the NSW Bishop’s Meeting at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

