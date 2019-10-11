Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 12 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 13 October at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass in Celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes, Baulkham Hills 50 Year Anniversary

Thursday 17 October at 10.00am

Attends the official launch of Australian Catholic University Blacktown Campus

Thursday 17 October at 6.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Gathering of those in Consecrated Life at St Andrew the Apostle, Marayong

Wednesday 23 October

Attends the Enhancing Catholic Schools Identity Project Clergy Day, Rooty Hill

Thursday 24 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

Friday 25 October at 7.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Paul the Apostle, Winston Hills

Saturday 26 October at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s, Castle Hill

Sunday 27 October at 11.00am

Celebrates the annual Celebrating the Journey Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 27 October – Wednesday 30 October

Attends the Diocesan Clergy Retreat

Thursday 31 October at 9.00am

Attends the NSW Bishop’s Meeting at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

Posted on 11 October 2019.