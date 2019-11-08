Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 9 November at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the installation of Fr Joe Manjaly MS as Parish Priest of St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith
Sunday 10 November at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community, Marsden Park
Friday 15 November – Saturday 16 November
Attends the Voices of Hope and Challenge Conference, Yarra Theological Union, Victoria
Sunday 17 November at 2.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Martyrs of Vietnam with the Vietnamese Chaplaincy at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills
Wednesday 20 November at 11.00am
Attends the World Day of the Poor Parramatta Street Feast, Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta
Thursday 21 November at 12.30pm
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 22 November at 6.00pm
Attends the Patronal Festival Service – Military and Hospital Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, St Mary’s Cathedral
Saturday 23 November at 9.30am
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Mulgoa
Saturday 23 November at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 24 November at 10.00am
Attends the opening and blessing of the new church building, St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Monday 25 November – Saturday 30 November
Attend the ACBC Plenary Meeting, East Melbourne
Posted on 8 November 2019.