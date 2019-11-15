Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 15 November – Saturday 16 November
Attends the Voices of Hope and Challenge Conference, Yarra Theological Union, Victoria
Sunday 17 November at 2.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Martyrs of Vietnam with the Vietnamese Chaplaincy at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills
Wednesday 20 November at 11.00am
Attends the World Day of the Poor Parramatta Street Feast, Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta
Thursday 21 November at 12.30pm
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 23 November at 9.30am
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Mulgoa
Saturday 23 November at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 24 November at 10.00am
Attends the opening and blessing of the new church building, St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Monday 25 November – Saturday 30 November
Attend the ACBC Plenary Meeting, East Melbourne
Sunday 1 December at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the commissioning of participants of the Diocese of Parramatta attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth
Tuesday 3 December at 10.00am
Blessing of Altar and School Chapel, Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo
Wednesday 4 December at 10.00am
Attends the Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Advent Reflection Day, Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa
Wednesday 4 December at 6.30pm
Attends the Institute for Mission End of Year Reflection and Celebration
Saturday 7 December – Wednesday 11 December
Attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth
