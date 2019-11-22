Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 23 November at 9.30am
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Mulgoa
Saturday 23 November at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 24 November at 10.00am
Attends the opening and blessing of the new church building, St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Monday 25 November – Saturday 30 November
Attend the ACBC Plenary Meeting, East Melbourne
Sunday 1 December at 6.00pm
Celebrates Mass for the commissioning of participants of the Diocese of Parramatta attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth
Tuesday 3 December at 10.00am
Blessing of Altar and School Chapel, Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo
Wednesday 4 December at 10.00am
Attends the Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Advent Reflection Day, Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa
Wednesday 4 December at 5.30pm
Attends the Reflections on Port Moresby Event, The Polding Centre, Sydney
Saturday 7 December – Wednesday 11 December
Attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth
Friday 13 December from 10.30am
Celebrates the Thanksgiving Mass and attends the Christmas Celebration with all Diocese of Parramatta staff
Sunday 22 December at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
Posted on 22 November 2019