Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in November and December 2019
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

 

Saturday 23 November at 9.30am

Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Mulgoa

Saturday 23 November at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Sunday 24 November at 10.00am

Attends the opening and blessing of the new church building, St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Monday 25 November – Saturday 30 November

Attend the ACBC Plenary Meeting, East Melbourne

Sunday 1 December at 6.00pm

Celebrates Mass for the commissioning of participants of the Diocese of Parramatta attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth

Tuesday 3 December at 10.00am

Blessing of Altar and School Chapel, Xavier Catholic College, Llandilo

Wednesday 4 December at 10.00am

Attends the Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Advent Reflection Day, Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa

Wednesday 4 December at 5.30pm

Attends the Reflections on Port Moresby Event, The Polding Centre, Sydney

Saturday 7 December – Wednesday 11 December

Attending the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019, Perth

Friday 13 December from 10.30am

Celebrates the Thanksgiving Mass and attends the Christmas Celebration with all Diocese of Parramatta staff

Sunday 22 December at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

Posted on 22 November 2019

 

