Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 22 December at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

Wednesday 25 December at Midnight

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 25 December at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 26 December 2019 – Thursday 2 January 2020

No official engagements during this period

Friday 3 January – Sunday 5 January 2020

Attends the National Cursillo Encounter, St Bede’s College, Mentone Victoria

Monday 6 January at 10.30am

Celebrates the Sisters of St Joseph Jubilee Mass, Mary MacKillop Memorial Chapel, North Sydney

Monday 13 – Tuesday 14 January

Attends the Plenary Council, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Thursday 23 January at 10.30am

Celebrates the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region, Jubilarians Mass, at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills

Friday 24 January at 9.15am

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Race Course

