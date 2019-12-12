Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 22 December at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
Wednesday 25 December at Midnight
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 25 December at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 26 December 2019 – Thursday 2 January 2020
No official engagements during this period
Friday 3 January – Sunday 5 January 2020
Attends the National Cursillo Encounter, St Bede’s College, Mentone Victoria
Monday 6 January at 10.30am
Celebrates the Sisters of St Joseph Jubilee Mass, Mary MacKillop Memorial Chapel, North Sydney
Monday 13 – Tuesday 14 January
Attends the Plenary Council, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Thursday 23 January at 10.30am
Celebrates the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region, Jubilarians Mass, at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills
Friday 24 January at 9.15am
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Race Course
