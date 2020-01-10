Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 11 January at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor 6.00pm
Sunday 12 January at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass for the Baptism of the Lord at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park
Monday 13 – Tuesday 14 January
Attends the Bishops Writing Group, Plenary Council, Notre Dame University, Sydney
Saturday 18 January at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys
Sunday 19 January at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside
Thursday 23 January
Celebrates the Jubilee Mass and Celebrations for Professed Sisters for the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills
Friday 24 January at 9.15am
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Racecourse
Saturday 25 January at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill
Sunday 26 January at 10.00am
Celebrates Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park
Friday 31 January at 6.30pm
Attends the One Year Reunion Dinner of World Youth Day 2019
Sunday 2 February at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills
Friday 7 February at 9.30am
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown
Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone
Sunday 9 February at 10.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong
Posted on 10 January 2020