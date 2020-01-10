Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 11 January at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor 6.00pm

Sunday 12 January at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass for the Baptism of the Lord at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park

Monday 13 – Tuesday 14 January

Attends the Bishops Writing Group, Plenary Council, Notre Dame University, Sydney

Saturday 18 January at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys

Sunday 19 January at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside

Thursday 23 January

Celebrates the Jubilee Mass and Celebrations for Professed Sisters for the Sisters of St Joseph NSW Region at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre, Baulkham Hills

Friday 24 January at 9.15am

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta System leaders Day at Rosehill Racecourse

Saturday 25 January at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Sunday 26 January at 10.00am

Celebrates Mass at St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park

Friday 31 January at 6.30pm

Attends the One Year Reunion Dinner of World Youth Day 2019

Sunday 2 February at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

Friday 7 February at 9.30am

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown

Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone

Sunday 9 February at 10.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong

Posted on 10 January 2020