Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 1 February at 12.00pm
Meets with the Sisters of the Good Samaritan, Homebush
Sunday 2 February at 9.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills
Tuesday 4 February at 7.00pm
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Parramatta Marist, Westmead
Friday 7 February at 9.30am
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown
Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone
Sunday 9 February at 10.30am
Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong
Wednesday 12 February at 10.30am
Attends the LIFTED! Live Junior, Years 5 and 6 Primary School Student Leaders with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill
Thursday 13 February at 10.30am
Attends the LIFTED! Leaders, Year 12 College Student Leaders Gathering with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill
Thursday 13 February at 8.00am
LIFTED! Live featuring The Saga at West HQ, Rooty Hill RSL
Friday 14 February at 11.30am
Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass with the Prefect Commissioning at St Dominic’s College, Kingswood
Saturday 15 February at 6.00pm
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South
Sunday 16 February at 11.00am
Celebrates Mass for the Commencement of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 19 February
Clergy Day – REC Curriculum, West HQ, Rooty Hill RSL 11.00am
Wednesday 26 February – Friday 28 February
Attends the National Conference for Catholic Social Services, Catholic Leadership Centre, East Melbourne
