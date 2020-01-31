Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 1 February at 12.00pm

Meets with the Sisters of the Good Samaritan, Homebush

Sunday 2 February at 9.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

Tuesday 4 February at 7.00pm

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Parramatta Marist, Westmead

Friday 7 February at 9.30am

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown

Saturday 8 February at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St John the Evangelist Parish, Riverstone

Sunday 9 February at 10.30am

Celebrates Mass at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong

Wednesday 12 February at 10.30am

Attends the LIFTED! Live Junior, Years 5 and 6 Primary School Student Leaders with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill

Thursday 13 February at 10.30am

Attends the LIFTED! Leaders, Year 12 College Student Leaders Gathering with Catholic Youth Parramatta at West HQ, Rooty Hill

Thursday 13 February at 8.00am

LIFTED! Live featuring The Saga at West HQ, Rooty Hill RSL

Friday 14 February at 11.30am

Celebrates the Opening of the School Year Mass with the Prefect Commissioning at St Dominic’s College, Kingswood

Saturday 15 February at 6.00pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Mt Druitt South

Sunday 16 February at 11.00am

Celebrates Mass for the Commencement of the Seminary Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 19 February

Clergy Day – REC Curriculum, West HQ, Rooty Hill RSL 11.00am

Wednesday 26 February – Friday 28 February

Attends the National Conference for Catholic Social Services, Catholic Leadership Centre, East Melbourne

