Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 28th May 2017 at 11:00 am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 31 May 2017

Attends Safeguarding Seminar, Parramatta.

Sunday 4th June 2017 at 11:00 am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Solemnity of Pentecost at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 6th June 2017 at 9:30 am

Celebrates Mass of the Feast of St Marcellin Champagnat for Champagnat Day at Marist College, Westmead.

Tuesday 6th June 2017 at 6:00 pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 7th June 2017 at 12:00 pm

Delivers an address at the Diocesan Priests, Principal and Religious Education Coordinators Forum at Rosehill Gardens, Rosehill.

Wednesday 7th June 2017 at 6:00 pm

Attends a meeting of the CatholicCare Social Services Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 9th June 2017 at 9:30 am

Celebrates Mass for Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown.

Friday 9th June 2017 at 7:00 pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the Conferral of Confirmation at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Wentworthville.

Sunday 11th June 2017 at 11:30 am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity with the conferral of Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish, Luddenham.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 9:00 am

Delivers an address to the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Province Assembly at St Joseph’s Centre for Reflective Living, Baulkham Hills.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 4:00 pm

Meets with the Superior General of the Missionary Society of St Paul at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Tuesday 13th June 2017 at 7:30 pm

Celebrates Pontifical Mass with the Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 14th June 2017 at 10:30 am

Meets with the Heads of Agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 14th June 2017 at 4:00 pm

Attends a meeting of the Parramatta Diocesan Catholic Schools Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 15th June 2017

Chairs a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Friday 16th June 2017 at 10:00 am

Launches the book ‘Of Labour and Liberty’ by Mr Race Mathews at the Whitlam Institute, Rydalmere.

Sunday 18th June 2017 at 9:30 am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.

Tuesday 20th June 2017 at 7:00 pm

Celebrates Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 10:30 am

Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 2:00 pm

Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 22nd June 2017 at 12:00 pm

Attends a meeting of the Mountains Deanery.

Thursday 22nd June 2017 at 7:00 pm

Celebrate Mass for the Conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

Saturday 24th June 2017 at 6:00 pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Instillation of Fr Robert William as Parish Priest at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor.

