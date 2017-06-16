Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 18th June 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 10:30am



Meets with Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 2:00pm



Meets with Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese of Parramatta at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Wednesday 21st June 2017 at 7:30pm



Celebrates Votive Mass of St Anthony of Padua in the presence of the relic of St Anthony of Padua at St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie

Thursday 22nd June 2017 at 12:00pm



Attends a meeting of the Mountains Deanery

Saturday 24th June 2017 at 6:00pm



Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Instillation of Fr Robert William as Parish Priest at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor

Sunday 25th June 2017 at 11:00am



Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 27th June 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Thursday 29th June 2017

Visits St John of God Hospitals at Richmond and Hawkesbury

Thursday 29th June 2017 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Saturday 1st July 2017 at 6:00pm



Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of St Margaret Mary Parish, Merrylands

Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

Tuesday 4th July 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta

Saturday 8th July 2017

Commences Annual Leave

Sunday 9th – Saturday 15th July 2017

Annual Leave

Posted 16 June 2017