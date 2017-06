Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills.

Tuesday 4th July 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Saturday 8th July 2017 – Commences Annual Leave

Sunday 9th – Saturday 15th July 2017

Annual Leave

Sunday 16th July 2017 – Saturday 22nd July 2017

Annual Leave

Sunday 23rd July 2017 – Saturday 29th July 2017

Annual Leave